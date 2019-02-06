All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 50 32 12 6 0 70 162 141 Bridgeport 49 26 17 4 2 58 150 153 Lehigh Valley 47 25 17 3 2 55 158 147 Providence 47 24 16 6 1 55 150 132 Springfield 49 21 18 6 4 52 167 160 Hershey 47 24 20 0 3 51 125 143 WB/Scranton 47 23 19 4 1 51 153 140 Hartford 48 19 23 3 3 44 140 168 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 45 28 13 3 1 60 150 132 Syracuse 43 27 13 2 1 57 164 116 Toronto 47 24 16 4 3 55 167 164 Utica 48 24 19 3 2 53 151 167 Cleveland 47 22 20 4 1 49 140 162 Belleville 49 21 23 2 3 47 151 165 Binghamton 50 21 24 5 0 47 137 170 Laval 47 19 20 4 4 46 122 134 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 48 26 15 3 4 59 142 138 Iowa 48 25 16 4 3 57 159 138 Chicago 46 25 15 5 1 56 163 136 Milwaukee 48 22 17 8 1 53 130 132 Rockford 48 21 19 3 5 50 113 134 Texas 45 22 18 3 2 49 152 142 San Antonio 46 23 21 2 0 48 122 130 Manitoba 45 20 20 3 2 45 115 142 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 41 26 9 2 4 58 139 106 Bakersfield 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 123 San Diego 42 24 13 2 3 53 151 133 Tucson 42 23 14 4 1 51 139 130 Colorado 43 22 17 3 1 48 127 135 Stockton 45 18 22 4 1 41 156 183 Ontario 41 13 22 4 2 32 122 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 4, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3

Binghamton 3, Belleville 2, SO

Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1

Utica 4, Springfield 3

Chicago 5, Manitoba 2

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Bakersfield 6, Ontario 2

Colorado 5, Tucson 4, OT

San Diego 4, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 3, Belleville 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville 7, Toronto 6, OT

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, SO

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 1

Iowa 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

