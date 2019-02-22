Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ahmad carries Cal St.-Fullerton past UC Davis 62-58

February 22, 2019 1:35 am
 
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Ahmad registered 15 points as Cal State Fullerton edged past UC Davis 62-58 on Thursday night.

Jackson Rowe had 13 points and nine rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (13-13, 9-3 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Austen Awosika added 11 points and six assists. Davon Clare had eight rebounds for the home team.

Kyle Allman Jr., who led the Titans in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Siler Schneider scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Aggies (10-15, 6-5), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Stefan Gonzalez added 10 points. Joe Mooney had nine rebounds.

Cal State Fullerton plays UC Santa Barbara on the road on Saturday. UC Davis plays Cal State Northridge on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

