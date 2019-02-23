Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Aiken scores 28 to carry Harvard over Yale 88-86

February 23, 2019 9:46 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Aiken had 28 points as Harvard narrowly beat Yale 88-86 on Saturday night.

Aiken hit 13 of 15 free throws.

Kale Catchings had 16 points for Harvard (14-9, 7-3 Ivy League). Danilo Djuricic added 14 points. Christian Juzang had 10 points for the road team.

Miye Oni had 21 points for the Bulldogs (18-5, 8-2), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Alex Copeland added 21 points. Blake Reynolds had 15 points.

The Crimson improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Harvard defeated Yale 65-49 on Feb. 1. Harvard matches up against Penn at home on Friday. Yale takes on Cornell at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

