Aiken scores 33 to carry Harvard over Princeton 78-69

February 15, 2019 9:54 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Aiken had 33 points as Harvard beat Princeton 78-69 on Friday night.

Aiken shot 9 for 11 from the foul line.

Noah Kirkwood had 16 points for Harvard (12-8, 5-2 Ivy League). Justin Bassey added 10 points and seven rebounds. Chris Lewis had three blocks for the road team.

Harvard put up 45 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Richmond Aririguzoh had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Tigers (12-8, 4-3). Devin Cannady added 15 points and six rebounds. Sebastian Much had 14 points.

Harvard plays Penn on the road on Saturday. Princeton matches up against Dartmouth at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

