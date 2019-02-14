Air Force seeks revenge on Utah State

Utah State (19-6, 9-3) vs. Air Force (10-14, 5-7)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State goes for the season sweep over Air Force after winning the previous matchup in Logan. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 5, when the Aggies shot 55.8 percent from the field while limiting Air Force’s shooters to just 39.3 percent en route to the 17-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie has averaged 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while Ryan Swan has put up 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Aggies, Sam Merrill has averaged 20 points and 4.3 assists while Neemias Queta has put up 11 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

CREATING OFFENSE: Merrill has accounted for 43 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last three games. Merrill has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Air Force has an assist on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three contests while Utah State has assists on 51 of 74 field goals (68.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Utah State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.8 percent, the 12th-best mark in the country. Air Force has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent from the field through 24 games (ranked 278th).

