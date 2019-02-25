Akron faces tough test vs No. 21 Buffalo

Akron (15-12, 7-7) vs. No. 21 Buffalo (24-3, 12-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Buffalo presents a tough challenge for Akron. Akron has lost all three of its games against ranked teams this season. Buffalo has won its last five games against conference opponents.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo has relied heavily on its seniors this year. CJ Massinburg, Jeremy Harris, Nick Perkins and Dontay Caruthers have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JIMOND: Jimond Ivey has connected on 26.4 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Akron is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 15-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Buffalo is a flawless 23-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 49.1 percent or less. The Bulls are 1-3 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is rated fourth overall by scoring 85.7 points per game this season. Akron has only averaged 69.5 points per game, which ranks 241st.

