Albany Great Danes to don throwback jerseys for 1 night

February 23, 2019 9:00 am
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — It’s throwback time for the Albany Great Danes.

To celebrate the school’s 175th anniversary, the University at Albany men’s basketball team will wear custom-designed uniforms in its game against UMBC on Saturday. They’re in the style of those worn by the teams of the 1950s when the school was called the New York State College for Teachers.

The special uniforms will have the word “STATE” on them. The team’s nickname will be the original “Pedagogues” and the mascot will be “Pedwin the Penguin,” also a nod to yesteryear.

Founded as the Normal School in 1844, UAlbany became the New York State College for Teachers in 1914 and kept the name until it became a university in 1962.

The school will celebrate its history throughout the year.

