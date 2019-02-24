Listen Live Sports

Albot becomes first Moldovan to win ATP tour-level title

February 24, 2019 7:18 pm
 
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Radu Albot become the first Moldovan to win an ATP tour-level title Sunday, beating English qualifier Daniel Evans 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the Delray Beach Open.

The 82nd-ranked Albot won in his first career final when Evans double-faulted on the final point. The Moldovan saved three match points earlier in the tiebreaker.

Albot was taken to three sets in his last four matches this week, and won his last three matches from a one-set deficit.

Albot led 2-1 in the third set with a service break when the match was stalled by a 56-minute rain delay.

The first Moldovan in the top 100, Albot should move up to the low 50s in Monday’s ranking.

It was the second final of Evans career. He lost to Gilles Muller in the 2017 Sydney final.

