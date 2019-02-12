Aldridge leads Spurs to 108-107 win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, including San Antonio’s final seven, as the Spurs broke a four-game losing streak with a 108-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Memphis rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. had a chance to tie the game with two free throws with a second left. He missed the first, and, in attempting to miss the second, banked it in, giving San Antonio the final possession to run out the clock.

Memphis was led by a career-high 33 from Avery Bradley, acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline. Jonas Valancunius, also a trade deadline acquisition, had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Patty Mills also scored 22 for San Antonio while Davis Bertans added 17 as the Spurs lived on 3-pointers most of the night, finishing 13 of 21 from outside the arc.

Advertisement

A pair of Bradley baskets gave Memphis the lead at 102-101 with 3:50 left. The teams then exchanged a trio of leads before Aldridge’s closing scoring spurt ended when he split a pair of free throws with 51.1 seconds left.

Jackson’s final free throw provided the final score.

After struggling in the first quarter, San Antonio found its shooting touch to erase an early Memphis lead and by the midway point of the third, the Spurs had stretched the advantage to double figures.

A freewheeling Memphis offense led by Bradley’s 16 points in the first quarter, returned to reality and a string of Spurs 3-pointers erased an early 13-point Memphis lead.

Memphis was able to still hold a 58-57 lead at the half

TIP-INS

Spurs: Rookie Lonnie Walker IV, who missed the previous two games with a sprained right ankle, was available, according to coach Gregg Popovich, but did not play. .In its second-quarter rally, San Antonio connected on 14 of it first 20 shots in the frame. .Have given up 100 points in last 17 games. The last time they held an opponent under 100 was on Jan. 9 in a 96-86 loss to Memphis.

Grizzlies: Starting G Mike Conley was a late scratch with “an illness.” Delon Wright, obtained in last Thursday’s traded with the Toronto Raptors, started in Conley’s place. . Valenciunas, also part of the trade with Toronto, played his first game after his immigration status was cleared earlier Tuesday. .Bradley’s previous career-high was 32 on Nov. 3, 2014 at Dallas when he was with the Celtics.

UP NEXT

Spurs: All-Star Break before facing the Raptors in Toronto on Feb. 22.

Grizzlies: Travel to Chicago on Wednesday to play the Bulls.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.