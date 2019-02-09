Alex Wilson agrees to minor league deal with Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Right-hander Alex Wilson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians and will report to big league spring training.

The 32-year-old had a 3.36 ERA in 59 games for Detroit last year, including a 0.71 ERA in his last 14 games. He has pitched in six big league seasons, two for Boston and the last four for the Tigers.

Cleveland announced the deal Saturday, three days before it opens spring training. The Indians agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Matt Joyce on Friday.

