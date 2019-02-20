Listen Live Sports

Alexander, Krampelj lead Creighton past DePaul 79-67

February 20, 2019 11:32 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander had 16 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays defeated DePaul 79-67 on Wednesday night. Martin Krampelj added 14 points for the Bluejays. Davion Mintz chipped in 12, Marcus Zegarowski scored 11 and Connor Cashaw had 10.

Max Strus had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (13-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). Eli Cain added 14 points. Flynn Cameron had 11 points.

Both teams face Georgetown the next time they take the floor. Creighton (14-13, 5-9) heads home for its matchup against the Hoyas on Saturday, while DePaul visits Georgetown on Wednesday.

