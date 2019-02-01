Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alfa Romeo takes over naming of F1 team from partner Sauber

February 1, 2019 9:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — Italian car brand Alfa Romeo will be the only name on its Formula One team partnership with Switzerland-based Sauber this season.

The rebranding means 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will be driving for Alfa Romeo Racing in 2019.

The team was called Alfa Romeo Sauber when it finished eighth in the constructors’ standings last year.

Sauber says the “long-term partnership … has been further extended, with the ownership and management of Sauber remaining unchanged and independent.”

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Alfa Romeo drivers won the first two F1 championships — Giuseppe “Nino” Farina in 1950 and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1951 — then left the series after 1985 until returning with Sauber.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org/ and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.