All-Star 3-Point Contest Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C. First Round

(Top 3 Advance)

Stephen Curry, Golden State, 27

Buddy Hield, Sacramento, 26

Joe Harris, Brooklyn, 25

Danny Green, Toronto, 23

Devin Booker, Phoenix, 23

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas, 17

Damian Lillard, Portland, 17

Seth Curry, Portland, 16

Kemba Walker, Charlotte, 15

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee, 11

Finals

Joe Harris, Brooklyn, 26

Stephen Curry, Golden State, 24

Buddy Hield, Sacramento, 19

