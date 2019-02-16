All-Star Skills Challenge Results

|Saturday
|At Spectrum Center
|Charlotte, N.C.
|First Round
Nikola Jokic, Denver, def. Nikola Vucevic, Orlando
Jayson Tatum, Boston, def. Mike Conley, Memphis
Trae Young, Atlanta, def. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento
Luka Doncic, Dallas, def. Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers
Jayson Tatum, Boston, def. Nikola Jokic, Denver
Trae Young, Atlanta, def. Luka Doncic, Dallas
Jayson Tatum, Boston, def. Trae Young, Atlanta
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.