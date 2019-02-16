All-Star Skills Challenge Results

Saturday At Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C. First Round

Nikola Jokic, Denver, def. Nikola Vucevic, Orlando

Jayson Tatum, Boston, def. Mike Conley, Memphis

Trae Young, Atlanta, def. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento

Luka Doncic, Dallas, def. Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers

Semifinals

Jayson Tatum, Boston, def. Nikola Jokic, Denver

Trae Young, Atlanta, def. Luka Doncic, Dallas

Finals

Jayson Tatum, Boston, def. Trae Young, Atlanta

