Alliance of American Football

February 23, 2019 5:51 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 38 9
Orlando 2 0 0 1.000 77 35
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 18 64
Memphis 0 2 0 .000 18 46
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 73 63
San Antonio 1 1 0 .500 44 43
San Diego 1 1 0 .500 30 25
Salt Lake 1 2 0 .333 54 65
Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake 23, Arizona 15

Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Orlando at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

