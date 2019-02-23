Alliance of American Football

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 3 0 0 1.000 98 52 Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 38 9 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 18 64 Memphis 0 3 0 .000 35 67 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 1 0 .667 73 63 San Antonio 1 1 0 .500 44 43 San Diego 1 1 0 .500 30 25 Salt Lake 1 2 0 .333 54 65 Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake 23, Arizona 15

Orlando 21, Memphis 17

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Orlando at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

