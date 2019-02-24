Listen Live Sports

Alliance of American Football

February 24, 2019 10:34 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 66 21
Orlando 3 0 0 1.000 98 52
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 92
Memphis 0 3 0 .000 35 67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 73 63
San Diego 2 1 0 .667 61 36
Salt Lake 1 2 0 .333 65 96
San Antonio 1 3 0 .333 44 43
Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake 23, Arizona 15

Orlando 21, Memphis 17

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 28, Atlanta 12

San Diego 31, San Antonio 11

Saturday, March 2

Orlando at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

