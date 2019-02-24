Alliance of American Football

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 66 21 Orlando 3 0 0 1.000 98 52 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 92 Memphis 0 3 0 .000 35 67 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 1 0 .667 73 63 San Diego 2 1 0 .667 61 36 Salt Lake 1 2 0 .333 65 96 San Antonio 1 3 0 .333 44 43 Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake 23, Arizona 15

Orlando 21, Memphis 17

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 28, Atlanta 12

San Diego 31, San Antonio 11

Saturday, March 2

Orlando at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

