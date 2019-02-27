Alliance of American Football

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 3 0 0 1.000 98 52 Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 66 21 Memphis 0 3 0 .000 35 67 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 92 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA San Diego 2 1 0 .667 61 38 Arizona 2 1 0 .667 73 63 San Antonio 1 2 0 .333 55 74 Salt Lake 1 2 0 .333 54 65

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

