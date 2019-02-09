Listen Live Sports

Alliance of American Football

February 9, 2019 11:10 pm
 
All Times EST
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 1 0 0 1.000 40 6
San Antonio 1 0 0 1.000 15 6
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Memphis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Salt Lake 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 40
San Diego 0 1 0 .000 6 15
Saturday’s Games

San Antonio 15, San Diego 6

Orlando 40, Atlanta 6

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Salt Lake at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Salt Lake at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Orlando at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8 p.m.

