Alliance of American Football

All Times EST W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 1 0 0 1.000 40 6 San Antonio 1 0 0 1.000 15 6 Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Birmingham 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Salt Lake 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 40 San Diego 0 1 0 .000 6 15 Saturday’s Games

San Antonio 15, San Diego 6

Orlando 40, Atlanta 6

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Salt Lake at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday, Feb. 16

Salt Lake at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Orlando at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.