Alliance of American Football

February 12, 2019 6:01 pm
 
All Times EST
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 22
Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 26 0
Orlando 1 0 0 1.000 40 6
San Antonio 1 0 0 1.000 15 6
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 40
Memphis 0 1 0 .000 0 26
Salt Lake 0 1 0 .000 22 38
San Diego 0 1 0 .000 6 15
Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Arizona at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.

