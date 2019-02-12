Alliance of American Football

|All Times EST
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|22
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|0
|Orlando
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|6
|San Antonio
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|40
|Memphis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|0
|26
|Salt Lake
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|22
|38
|San Diego
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|15
|Saturday’s Games
Salt Lake at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.
