Alliance of American Football

All Times EST W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 58 40 Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 38 9 Orlando 1 0 0 1.000 40 6 San Antonio 1 0 0 1.000 15 6 San Diego 0 1 0 .000 6 15 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 40 Salt Lake 0 2 0 .000 31 50 Memphis 0 2 0 .000 18 46 Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 12, Salt Lake 9

Arizona 20, Memphis 18

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Arizona at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.

