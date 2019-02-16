Listen Live Sports

Alliance of American Football

February 16, 2019 11:20 pm
 
All Times EST
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 58 40
Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 38 9
Orlando 1 0 0 1.000 40 6
San Antonio 1 0 0 1.000 15 6
San Diego 0 1 0 .000 6 15
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 40
Salt Lake 0 2 0 .000 31 50
Memphis 0 2 0 .000 18 46
Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 12, Salt Lake 9

Arizona 20, Memphis 18

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Arizona at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.

