Alliance of American Football

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|9
|Orlando
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|77
|35
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|18
|64
|Memphis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|18
|46
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|40
|San Antonio
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|43
|San Diego
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|25
|Salt Lake
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|50
|Saturday’s Games
Birmingham 12, Salt Lake 9
Arizona 20, Memphis 18
Orlando 37, San Antonio 29
San Diego 24, Atlanta 12
Arizona at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.
