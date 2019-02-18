Alliance of American Football

Listen Live Sports

February 18, 2019 8:44 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 38 9
Orlando 2 0 0 1.000 77 35
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 18 64
Memphis 0 2 0 .000 18 46
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 58 40
San Antonio 1 1 0 .500 44 43
San Diego 1 1 0 .500 30 25
Salt Lake 0 2 0 .000 31 50
Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 12, Salt Lake 9

Arizona 20, Memphis 18

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 37, San Antonio 29

San Diego 24, Atlanta 12

Saturday, Feb. 23

Arizona at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.

