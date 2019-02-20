Alliance of American Football

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 38 9 Orlando 2 0 0 1.000 77 35 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 18 64 Memphis 0 2 0 .000 18 46 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 58 40 San Antonio 1 1 0 .500 44 43 San Diego 1 1 0 .500 30 25 Salt Lake 0 2 0 .000 31 50 Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Orlando at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

