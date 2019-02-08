Alliance of American Football

|All Times EST
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Saturday, Feb. 9
San Diego at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Salt Lake at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 8 p.m.
