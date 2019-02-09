Listen Live Sports

Allman scores 30, CSU Fullerton beats UC Riverside 77-54

February 9, 2019 11:35 pm
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Allman scored 30 points with four 3-pointers to help Cal State Fullerton beat UC Riverside 77-54 on Saturday night.

Khalil Ahmad added 13 points, Austen Awosika had a career-high 11 assists and Jackson Rowe grabbed 10 rebounds for the Titans (10-13, 6-3 Big West Conference).

Dikymbe Martin had 16 points and Zac Watson scored 13 points for the Highlanders (8-17, 2-7), who lost their fourth straight.

Cal State Fullerton shot 51 percent from the field and made 8 of 13 from 3-point range. UC Riverside was 4 of 22 from the arc.

The Titans have won six of their last seven.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

