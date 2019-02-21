Alonso lifts UNC-Greensboro past Western Carolina in OT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso had 28 points and his 3-pointer with five seconds left in overtime lifted UNC Greensboro to a 79-76 victory over Western Carolina on Thursday night.

Matt Halvorsen’s 3-pointer for Western Carolina tied the game at 76 with 28 seconds left in overtime. UNC Greensboro worked the clock down on its final possession and Alonso delivered with the game-winning shot. It was a 3-pointer by Halvorsen that tied the game as time ran out in regulation, capping a second half in which Western Carolina rallied from a 30-22 halftime deficit.

Isaiah Miller had 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals for UNC Greensboro (23-5, 12-3 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. James Dickey added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kyrin Galloway had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Carlos Dotson had 17 points for the Catamounts (7-22, 4-12). Marcus Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Matt Halvorsen had 15 points.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 against the Catamounts on the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 69-60 on Jan. 17.

UNC Greensboro takes on East Tennessee State at home on Sunday. Western Carolina plays VMI at home on Saturday.

