Alston Jr. scores 28 to lead Temple past SMU 82-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shizz Alston Jr. had 28 points as Temple topped SMU 82-74 on Wednesday night.

Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 points and nine rebounds for Temple (18-7, 8-4 American Athletic Conference). Quinton Rose added 15 points. J.P. Moorman II had nine rebounds and seven assists for the hosts.

Jahmal McMurray had 22 points for the Mustangs (12-12, 4-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Ethan Chargois added 17 points and eight rebounds. Isiaha Mike had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Temple faces South Florida on the road on Saturday. SMU plays Connecticut at home next Thursday.

