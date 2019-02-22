American looks to sweep Army

American (13-13, 7-8) vs. Army (12-16, 7-8)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American goes for the season sweep over Army after winning the previous matchup in Washington. The teams last played each other on Feb. 9, when the Eagles shot 50 percent from the field while holding Army’s shooters to just 42.6 percent en route to the 71-68 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Army’s Matt Wilson has averaged 13.5 points and 8.9 rebounds while Tommy Funk has put up 12.6 points and 6.1 assists. For the Eagles, Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Sam Iorio has put up 14 points and 6.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Nelson has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Army’s Jordan Fox has attempted 183 3-pointers and connected on 32.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 33 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Army has an assist on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while American has assists on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Army has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Black Knights have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

