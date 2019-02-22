Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American McDonald beats del Potro in Delray Beach Open

February 22, 2019 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — American Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 1-seeded Juan Martin del Potro on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

McDonald, ranked 84th, advanced to his first ATP Tour semifinal. Del Potro was playing in his first event after missing four months because of a right knee injury.

No. 4 Steve Johnson of the United States squandered an early lead and lost to Radu Albot 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Albot will play McDonald on Saturday.

No. 2 John Isner hit 24 aces and won every service game to beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (2), 6-4. Isner improved his career record against the Frenchman to 7-1.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Isner’s opponent in the semifinals will be qualifier Dan Evans, ranked 148th, who swept No. 6 Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.