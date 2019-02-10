Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Americans Chock and Bates win ice dancing at Four Continents

February 10, 2019 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States captured the first major international title of their career Sunday, winning the ice dancing competition at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

Chock and Bates, who were second at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships two weeks ago, scored 126.25 points during their free dance, which was to a medley of Elvis Presley tunes. They finished with 207.42 points to edge Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, who totaled 203.93 points.

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were third. Two-time U.S. champions Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue led after the rhythm dance but finished fourth after having an illegal lift on the opening component of their free dance. Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, the reigning Four Continents champions, were fifth.

___

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.