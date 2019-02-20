Aminu leads North Florida past Jacksonville 80-73 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wajid Aminu scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as North Florida beat Jacksonville 80-73 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The Ospreys (13-16, 7-7 Atlantic Sun Conference) took the lead for good, 71-70, on a pair of free throws by Aminu with 3:28 left in the extra period. A layup by J.T. Escobar stretched it to 76-70 and Jacksonville got as close as 76-73 with a minute to go.

Garrett Sams added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for North Florida. Escobar had 13 points and Noah Horchler had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

North Florida led by two at the break but Jacksonville rallied in the second half to take a 53-45 lead on a Jace Hogan layup with 9:35 to play in regulation. The Ospreys fought back to a 65-64 edge with 16 seconds left, then Jacksonville’s JD Notae sank the first of two free throws to tie the score and Horchler missed a jumper at the other end as time expired, forcing the overtime.

Hogan led the Dolphins (12-16, 5-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

