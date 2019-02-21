Listen Live Sports

Andre scores 22 to lead N. Arizona over Idaho 75-54

February 21, 2019 10:51 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Bernie Andre had a season-high 22 points plus 13 rebounds as Northern Arizona rolled past Idaho 75-54 on Thursday night.

Carlos Hines had six rebounds for Northern Arizona (9-17, 7-9 Big Sky Conference).

Cameron Tyson had 15 points for the Vandals (4-22, 1-14), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Jared Rodriguez added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Vandals on the season. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho 86-73 on Feb. 2. Northern Arizona plays Eastern Washington at home on Saturday. Idaho matches up against Southern Utah on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

