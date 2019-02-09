Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Andree scores 22 to lift Lehigh over Navy 83-57

February 9, 2019 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Pat Andree had 22 points as Lehigh rolled past Navy 83-57 on Saturday.

Andree made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Lance Tejada had 17 points for Lehigh (16-7, 9-3 Patriot League). Kyle Leufroy added 10 points. James Karnik had nine rebounds for the home team.

The Midshipmen’s 27.9 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Lehigh opponent this season.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hasan Abdullah had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Midshipmen (8-15, 5-7). Josiah Strong added 10 points.

George Kiernan scored only 2 points despite entering the contest as the Midshipmen’s leading scorer at 13 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 6).

The Mountain Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Midshipmen for the season. Lehigh defeated Navy 85-74 on Jan. 23. Lehigh plays Bucknell on the road on Monday. Navy plays Lafayette at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.