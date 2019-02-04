Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Andrus, Williams helps PVAMU beat Alabama State 69-67

February 4, 2019 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gerard Andrus had his first career double-double and Darius Williams scored all his 12 points in the second half to help Prairie View A&M beat Alabama State 69-67 on Monday night for the Panthers’ 10th win in a row.

Andrus, a juco transfer, finished with 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Antoine Lister added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Dennis Jones had nine points and nine assists for Prairie View.

Williams scored the first eight points, including two 3-pointers, in a 10-0 run that gave PVAMU (11-11, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a six-point lead with 6:23 left. Reginald Gee hit a 3 to put Alabama State up 60-59 with two minutes left but Jones answered with a 3 before Williams made a layup to give the Panthers four-point advantage with 1:08 left. Gary Blackston hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 67-65 with 31 seconds to go and, after a Hornets offensive foul, Taishaun Johnson made two foul shots with eight seconds remaining. Tobi Ewuosho added a layup at the buzzer.

Jacoby Ross led Alabama State (8-12, 6-3) with 19 points. The Hornets fell into a three-way tie with Texas Southern and Jackson State for second in the conference standings.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.