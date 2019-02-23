Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 10, Giants 3

February 23, 2019 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Mybin rf 2 0 0 0 Z.Czart 3b 2 1 1 0
A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 Ta.Ward ph 3 1 1 4
Avelino ss 2 0 0 0 L Stlla 2b 2 1 0 0
R.Hward ss 2 1 1 1 J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0
Solarte 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 2 0 0 0
Michael 3b 1 0 1 1 J.Krger c 1 0 1 0
Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0 Ju.Leon c 1 0 0 0
Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 0 0 K.Smith dh 3 1 0 0
A.Slter 1b 2 0 1 0 Rengifo ph 0 1 0 0
Z.Green 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 2 1 2 2
A.Grcia c 1 0 0 0 J.Walsh 1b 1 0 1 0
Ca.Rupp c 1 0 0 0 J.Urena pr 0 1 0 0
H.Marte c 0 1 0 0 Fltcher ss 2 0 0 0
H.Ramos dh 2 0 0 0 W.Tovar ss 2 1 1 0
Jo.Bart ph 2 0 1 0 Bourjos lf 2 1 2 1
D.Slano 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Prker lf 2 0 1 2
B.Vlera 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 2 0 0 0
Frguson cf 2 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 0 0 0 1
M.Grber cf 1 1 1 1 Br.Lund rf 1 1 0 0
C.Pello rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 31 10 10 10
San Francisco 000 000 021—3
Los Angeles 200 500 03x—10

E_Avelino (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Howard (1), Gerber (1), Thaiss (1), Parker (1). HR_Ward (1). SF_Gerber (1), Marsh (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Stratton L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Blach 2 1 0 0 0 1
Okert 1 3 5 0 1 1
Law 1 2 0 0 0 0
Bergen 1 0 0 0 1 0
Venditte 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lovegrove 2-3 2 3 3 2 0
Franco 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Peters W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Jewell H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rhoades H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jerez 1 0 0 0 2 1
Mahle 2 0 0 0 1 2
Ramsey 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Kaelin 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Mahle (Michael).

WP_Lovegrove.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Winters; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:50. A_6,624

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.