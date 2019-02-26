Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 17, Athletics 5

February 26, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Trout cf 2 1 1 1 Grssman lf 3 1 1 0
B.Marsh cf 2 1 1 2 Sk.Bolt lf 1 1 0 0
Fltcher ss 2 0 1 1 M.Smien ss 2 1 0 0
Bldquin ss 3 2 1 3 J.Mateo ss 2 1 2 1
A.Pjols dh 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 2 2
M.Thiss ph 3 1 2 1 D.Fwler rf 2 0 1 0
J.Prker lf 3 1 2 1 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Br.Lund lf 3 0 2 0 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 1
Ta.Ward 3b 3 1 1 0 J.Prfar 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Rojas 3b 3 1 1 3 Pnnngtn 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 0 0 0
J.Urena 1b 1 1 0 0 Barrera rf 1 0 1 0
K.Smith c 2 1 1 1 C.Pnder 3b 3 0 0 0
Garneau c 3 1 1 0 S.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
Ke.Pina c 1 0 0 0 Hundley dh 3 1 2 0
L Stlla 2b 2 1 0 0 Hrrmann ph 1 0 0 0
J.Jones 2b 1 2 1 0 Phegley c 2 0 0 0
Bourjos rf 3 1 2 2 S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Adell rf 1 2 1 1
Totals 44 17 18 16 Totals 37 5 9 4
Los Angeles 100 401 074—17
Oakland 210 000 110—5

E_Fletcher (1), Baldoquin (1), Smith (2), Pennington (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 11. 2B_Marsh (1), Thaiss 2 (3), Parker (2), Garneau (1), Grossman (1), Mateo (1), Piscotty (1), Hundley (1). 3B_Baldoquin (1). HR_Rojas (1), Bourjos (1). SF_Fletcher (1), Campbell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 1 3 3 2 3 0
Hofacket 1 1 0 0 0 1
Robles W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cole H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Jewell H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jerez H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Ramsey 1 1 1 1 1 0
Mahle 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Fiers 3 3 1 1 0 5
Rodney L, 0-1 1-3 4 4 4 2 1
Petit 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 2 2 1 1 0 1
Bridwell 0 2 5 5 3 0
Romero 1 2 2 2 1 0
Finnegan 0 5 4 4 1 0
Schlitter 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Ramsey, Rodney, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Nick Mahrley.

Advertisement

T_3:41. A_3,641

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.