AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

ATLANTA (AP) — The voting for the 2018 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Vic Fangio, Chicago DC 25 Don Martindale, Baltimore DC 9 Matt Eberflus, Indianapolis DC 7 Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland OC 2 Mike Solari, Seattle OL 2 Brian Schottenheimer, Seattle OC 1 Gregg Williams, Cleveland DC 1 Dave DeGuglielmo, Indianapolis OL 1 Kris Richard, Dallas DC 1 Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC 1

