AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

ATLANTA (AP) — The voting for the 2018 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
|Vic Fangio, Chicago DC
|25
|Don Martindale, Baltimore DC
|9
|Matt Eberflus, Indianapolis DC
|7
|Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland OC
|2
|Mike Solari, Seattle OL
|2
|Brian Schottenheimer, Seattle OC
|1
|Gregg Williams, Cleveland DC
|1
|Dave DeGuglielmo, Indianapolis OL
|1
|Kris Richard, Dallas DC
|1
|Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC
|1
