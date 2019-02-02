Listen Live Sports

AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

February 2, 2019 5:30 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The voting for the 2018 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Vic Fangio, Chicago DC 25
Don Martindale, Baltimore DC 9
Matt Eberflus, Indianapolis DC 7
Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland OC 2
Mike Solari, Seattle OL 2
Brian Schottenheimer, Seattle OC 1
Gregg Williams, Cleveland DC 1
Dave DeGuglielmo, Indianapolis OL 1
Kris Richard, Dallas DC 1
Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC 1

