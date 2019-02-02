AP NFL Coach of the Year

The NFL Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of the media:

2018 — Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

2017 — Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

2016 — Jason Garrett, Dallas

2015 — Ron Rivera, Carolina

2014 — Bruce Arians, Arizona

2013 — Ron Rivera, Carolina

2012 — x-Bruce Arians, Indianapolis

2011 — Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco

2010 — Bill Belichick, New England

2009 — Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati

2008 — Mike Smith, Atlanta

2007 — Bill Belichick, New England

2006 — Sean Payton, New Orleans

2005 — Lovie Smith, Chicago

2004 — Marty Schottenheimer, San Diego

2003 — Bill Belichick, New England

2002 — Andy Reid, Philadelphia

2001 — Dick Jauron, Chicago

2000 — Jim Haslett, New Orleans

1999 — Dick Vermeil, St. Louis

1998 — Dan Reeves, Atlanta

1997 — Jim Fassel, New York Giants

1996 — Dom Capers, Carolina

1995 — Ray Rhodes, Philadelphia

1994 — Bill Parcells, New England

1993 — Dan Reeves, New York Giants

1992 — Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh

1991 — Wayne Fontes, Detroit

1990 — Jimmy Johnson, Dallas

1989 — Lindy Infante, Green Bay

1988 — Mike Ditka, Chicago

1987 — Jim Mora, New Orleans

1986 — Bill Parcells, New York Giants

1985 — Mike Ditka, Chicago

1984 — Chuck Knox, Seattle

1983 — Joe Gibbs, Washington

1982 — Joe Gibbs, Washington

1981 — Bill Walsh, San Francisco

1980 — Chuck Knox, Buffalo

1979 — Jack Pardee, Washington

1978 — Jack Patera, Seattle

1977 — Red Miller, Denver

1976 — Forrest Gregg, Cleveland

1975 — Ted Marchibroda, Baltimore

1974 — Don Coryell, St. Louis

1973 — Chuck Knox, Los Angeles

1972 — Don Shula, Miami

1971 — George Allen, Washington

1970 — Paul Brown, Cincinnati

1969 — Bud Grant, Minnesota

1968 — Don Shula, Baltimore

1967 — George Allen, Los Angeles, and Don Shula, Baltimore

1966 — Tom Landry, Dallas

1965 — George Halas, Chicago

1964 — Don Shula, Baltimore

1963 — George Halas, Chicago

1962 — Allie Sherman, New York Giants

1961 — Allie Sherman, New York Giants

1960 — Buck Shaw, Philadelphia

1959 — Vince Lombardi, Green Bay

1958 — Weeb Ewbank, Baltimore

1957 — George Wilson, Detroit

x-served as interim coach for 12 games

