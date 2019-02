ATLANTA (AP) — The voting for the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis 44 J.J. Watt, DE, Houston 4 Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington 2

