AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

February 16, 2019 3:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a costumed canine contestant in the run-up to the Westminster Dog Show in New York; visitors walking across dunes at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico; and a goalie protecting the puck during a hockey game in Nashville.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 9-15, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

