Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Source: Angels reach minor-league deal with Daniel Hudson

February 8, 2019 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that reliever Daniel Hudson has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the Angels haven’t announced the deal.

Hudson had a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings last season for the Dodgers, who were the right-hander’s fourth big-league team. He missed the final two months of the season with forearm soreness.

He spent six years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 16-12 as a promising starter in 2011. He missed parts of the following three seasons after Tommy John surgery.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hudson appears to have a strong chance to pitch his way into a role in the Angels’ bullpen with a good spring.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.