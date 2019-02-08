AP Source: Angels reach minor-league deal with Daniel Hudson

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that reliever Daniel Hudson has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the Angels haven’t announced the deal.

Hudson had a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings last season for the Dodgers, who were the right-hander’s fourth big-league team. He missed the final two months of the season with forearm soreness.

He spent six years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 16-12 as a promising starter in 2011. He missed parts of the following three seasons after Tommy John surgery.

Hudson appears to have a strong chance to pitch his way into a role in the Angels’ bullpen with a good spring.

