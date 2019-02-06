AP source: Boxberger and Royals agree on $2.2 million deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year deal with reliever Brad Boxberger.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a successful physical.
MLB Network was first to report a deal was in place.
Royals general manager Dayton Moore said last week he was open to adding help in the bullpen ahead of spring training. The 30-year-old Boxberger, a former All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, had a 4.89 ERA and 32 saves with the Diamondbacks last season.
The right-hander became a free agent when Arizona failed to offer a 2019 contract by the Nov. 30 deadline.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.