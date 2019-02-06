Listen Live Sports

AP source: Boxberger and Royals agree on $2.2 million deal

February 6, 2019 5:06 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year deal with reliever Brad Boxberger.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a successful physical.

MLB Network was first to report a deal was in place.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said last week he was open to adding help in the bullpen ahead of spring training. The 30-year-old Boxberger, a former All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, had a 4.89 ERA and 32 saves with the Diamondbacks last season.

The right-hander became a free agent when Arizona failed to offer a 2019 contract by the Nov. 30 deadline.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

