AP Source: Florida, Miami may play on Aug. 24

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Miami and Florida are discussing whether to move their season-opener up a week to Aug. 24.

The teams are agreeable to the move — but it will have to be approved by the NCAA, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the talks are ongoing and a final decision hasn’t been made.

The teams are scheduled to play Aug. 31 in Orlando, Florida. The game would remain in Orlando, and would serve as a marquee, prime-time kickoff to what will be celebrated as the 150th season of college football. It also would necessitate Florida and Miami to open their training camps early, which would also require NCAA approval.

There is a Football Championship Subdivision game also scheduled for Aug. 24.

The 150th anniversary of college football is set to be recognized all around the college game this year — at the FBS and FCS levels, to NCAA Divisions II and III and the NAIA. It’s widely believed that the first game was Nov. 6, 1869, when Princeton played Rutgers.

AP Sports Writer Mark Long in Gainesville, Florida, contributed to this report.

