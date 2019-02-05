Listen Live Sports

AP source: Guyer agrees to minor league deal with White Sox

February 5, 2019 11:17 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says outfielder Brandon Guyer has agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been completed.

Guyer, who debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, has a .250 career batting average. He hit a combined .266 for Tampa Bay and Cleveland in 2016 but has struggled the past two years, batting .206 in 103 games for the Indians last season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

