AP source: Marlins adding Jorge Posada to front office

February 12, 2019 3:47 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Jorge Posada has agreed to team up with Derek Jeter again, this time in the front office of the Miami Marlins.

The person says Posada will work as a special adviser to Jeter, his longtime New York Yankees teammate and now Marlins CEO. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been formally announced.

Like Jeter, Posada spent his entire playing career with the Yankees. Posada has also primarily been a South Florida resident since retiring after the 2011 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

