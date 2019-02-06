Listen Live Sports

AP source: Nationals, Hellickson agree to $1.3M for 2019

February 6, 2019 6:29 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson and the Washington Nationals have agreed in principle to a $1.3 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal was subject to a successful physical exam.

The 31-year-old Hellickson could earn up to $4 million more in performance bonuses, based on the number of games he starts.

He was 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 starts for Washington last season.

The Nationals are Hellickson’s fifth club in a big league career that began in 2010 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He is 74-72 with a 4.07 ERA in the majors.

Hellickson is expected to be the front-runner to claim the No. 5 spot in Washington’s starting rotation, following Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez.

Hellickson can earn $200,000 each for starts 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 21 and 23, and $300,000 apiece for 25-30.

The agreement with Hellickson comes one week before the Nationals’ pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training in Florida.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

