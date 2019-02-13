Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: Crunching numbers and projecting 2019

February 13, 2019 12:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The 2019 college football season is seven and a half months away. Time to start projecting.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Bill Connelly of SB Nation joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the release of the S&P+ projections for next season. Connolly’s metric combines returning production, recruiting rating and recent results to rate the best teams for the coming season.

No surprise, Alabama is No. 1. S&P+ really loves the Southeastern Conference. It is skeptical about Texas being all the way back. There is a huge gap between national champion Clemson and the rest of the ACC and a potentially interesting race developing in the Big Ten West. Oregon will be crucial for a Pac-12 rebound.

___

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.