Appleby lifts Cleveland State over Milwaukee 78-68

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyree Appleby registered a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lift Cleveland State to a 78-68 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Jaalam Hill had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Cleveland St. (7-19, 2-11 Horizon League). Dibaji Walker added 15 points. Rashad Williams had 12 points for the hosts.

Cleveland St. registered season highs with 16 3-pointers and 21 assists.

Cleveland St. put up 46 first-half points, a season high.

Darius Roy had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (9-16, 4-8), who have lost five games in a row. Jake Wright added 15 points. Amir Allen had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vikings leveled the season series against the Panthers. Milwaukee defeated Cleveland St. 83-76 on Jan. 3.

Cleveland St. faces Illinois-Chicago at home on Thursday. Milwaukee takes on Detroit at home on Thursday.

