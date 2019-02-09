Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Appleby lifts Cleveland State over Milwaukee 78-68

February 9, 2019 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyree Appleby registered a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lift Cleveland State to a 78-68 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Jaalam Hill had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Cleveland St. (7-19, 2-11 Horizon League). Dibaji Walker added 15 points. Rashad Williams had 12 points for the hosts.

Cleveland St. registered season highs with 16 3-pointers and 21 assists.

Cleveland St. put up 46 first-half points, a season high.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Darius Roy had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (9-16, 4-8), who have lost five games in a row. Jake Wright added 15 points. Amir Allen had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vikings leveled the season series against the Panthers. Milwaukee defeated Cleveland St. 83-76 on Jan. 3.

Cleveland St. faces Illinois-Chicago at home on Thursday. Milwaukee takes on Detroit at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.