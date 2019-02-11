Listen Live Sports

Applewhite’s dunk lifts South Carolina St past Coppin St

February 11, 2019 11:29 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Damni Applewhite scored 21 points and threw down a dunk with two seconds left and South Carolina State beat Coppin State 85-84 on Monday night.

Dejuan Clayton made 1 of 2 foul shots and Coppin State led 84-81 with 27 seconds to left. Taqwain Drummond immediately fouled Applewhite who went to the foul line and made a pair. Lavar Harewood came up with a steal on the Eagles’ next possession to set up Applewhite’s game winner.

Janai Raynor-Powell had 16 points and eight assists for South Carolina State (6-20, 4-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Harewood added 16 points. Jahmari Etienne had 11 points for the hosts.

Clayton scored a career-high 30 points and had six assists for the Eagles (5-21, 5-6). Kent Auslander added 14 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. South Carolina State defeated Coppin State 70-68 on Jan. 14. South Carolina State plays Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday. Coppin State plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

