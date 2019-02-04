Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arbitration Chart

February 4, 2019 7:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the eight players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2018 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing):

Player 2018 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland
Trevor Bauer $6,525,000-w 13,000,000 11,000,000
Detroit
Michael Fulmer 575,200 3,400,000 2,800,000
Houston
Gerrit Cole 6,750,000 13,500,000 11,425,000
New York
Luis Severino 604,975 5,250,000 4,400,000
Toronto
Ryan Tepera 574,700 1,800,000 1,525,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati
Alex Wood 6,000,000 9,650,000 8,700,000
Philadelphia
Aaron Nola 573,000 6,750,000 4,500,000
Washington
Kyle Barraclough 556,500 2,000,000 1,725,000

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.