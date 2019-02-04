Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the eight players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2018 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing):

Player 2018 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland Trevor Bauer $6,525,000-w 13,000,000 11,000,000 Detroit Michael Fulmer 575,200 3,400,000 2,800,000 Houston Gerrit Cole 6,750,000 13,500,000 11,425,000 New York Luis Severino 604,975 5,250,000 4,400,000 Toronto Ryan Tepera 574,700 1,800,000 1,525,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati Alex Wood 6,000,000 9,650,000 8,700,000 Philadelphia Aaron Nola 573,000 6,750,000 4,500,000 Washington Kyle Barraclough 556,500 2,000,000 1,725,000

